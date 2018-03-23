Home / News / Short time to prepare

Short time to prepare

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Cast on Monday, St. Joe’s students to perform ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ this weekend
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A group of St. Joseph’s Community School students watched as Tierra Porter’s eyes and lips came alive. She tapped the rhythm of the rhyming couplets, enunciating each word for them to repeat.
One verse dealt with the hardships of farming, and one with the trials of fame.
When they could repeat back the farming verse, she congratulated them on having learned six pages of words to a song they will perform for a musical play this weekend. After teaching the second verse, she layered on the music.
Choreographed dancing and acting will also feature when the students will perform “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 6 p.m. today [Friday] and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Joseph Parish Center, west across the street from the school.

For more of this story, see the March 23 New Hampton Tribune.

