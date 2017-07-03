Home / News / Show Choir wows crowd

Show Choir wows crowd

Tue, 03/07/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The New Hampton’s Main Street West Singers took the stage Friday night in front of family and friends to present its dinner show in the New Hampton High School Gym.The students, with the help from New Hampton Music Boosters and the students’ parents, served a meal of Swiss steak and vegetable alfredo while entertainment was done by singers and some of the New Hampton Speech Improv groups.For the complete story see the 3/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

