Show time finally arrives!

After walking the “red carpet,” Amanda Kleespies hugs her former principal, Sarah Updegraff, who, along with New Hampton Elementary principal Brenda Lansing, welcomed Kleespies and five other new teachers to the ranks Monday morning. Kleespies graduated from NHHS in 2012. A breakfast was held for the new teachers, who were given an early introduction to staff members.

Mon, 08/19/2019 - 10:51am Bob Fenske
New Hampton welcomes new teachers in unique way, new middle school ready for kids
Bob Fenske

Jay Jurrens expected issues would crop up when New Hampton Community Schools kicked off its $19.415 million building project.

Let’s face it, school construction projects never are seamless. There can be weather delays, supply problems and issues the fire marshal brings up, and the New Hampton superintendent had been through a building project when he was a principal at Emmetsburg.

But for those who want to know the reason that the construction of New Hampton’s new middle school has literally “come down to the wire,” Jurrens has a new one, even for a seasoned educator like himself.

For more on this story see the August 20 Tribune.

