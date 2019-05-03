Showing of Midmester

Families, students and staff moved from booth to booth around the gym at New Hampton Middle School to view projects that showcased what students learned during this year’s inclement weather-shortened Midmester Academy.

Despite the weather delays, students had more time to research projects at home if they chose.

“The whole goal is being able to have conversations with kids and them telling you what they learned and why it was important,” Middle School Principal Matt Manson said of the Midmester Showcase, which is the result of the elective long-block classes that teach creativi- ty, collaboration, communication and critical thinking. “We want to keep building that excitement [to learn] and give students a chance to interact with others.”

