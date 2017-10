Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School first-graders proudly show their mothers the work they have been doing this year during a Moms and Muffins event held that the school recently. Moms and Muffins has been going on for years at the school, and students can invite moms, grandmas and even great-grandmas. “It’s always a huge success and kids and the parents love it,” said first grade teacher Sarah Sudol.