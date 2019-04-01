Home / News / Shutdown length will determine services affected

Shutdown length will determine services affected

Fri, 01/04/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Biggest effect as of now is closure of local FSA office but NRCS is still open
Bob Fenske

In each of Iowa’s 99 counties, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are housed in the same office.
Yet, technically because of the federal government shutdown, FSA offices are closed while NRCS offices remain open.
Confusing? Yes, but according to the Iowa NRCS State Public Affairs Office, the reason one remains open and the other is closed is simple. Basically, NRCS offices are using “left over” funds from previous appropriations to remain open.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 4 New Hampton Tribune.

