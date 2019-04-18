Sibling artists find a little ‘fire’ relaxing

Denny Ungs has always been detail-orientated, even back in his school days when he used to draw while his teachers were conducting class.

That trait — making sure he’s crossed his t’s and dotted his i’s — has served him well as the guy most of Chickasaw County knows as simply the “IT guy,” but it’s also made him a pretty accomplished artist when it comes to pyrography, an art form he and his sister, Stacey Kunce, have come to love and embrace.

“For me, it’s really a way to relax and get away from it all,” Ungs said. “I’ve always been really into details, and you have to be with pyrography, but there’s just something about bringing something to life, that just really is the thing for me.”

— For more on this story, see the April 16 New Hampton Tribune.