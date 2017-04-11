Sibling Support

Can the Throndson boys still get on each other’s nerves?

Absolutely, but New Hampton High School students Will and Elliott Throndson have found that being cooped up in an auditorium for hours at a time has been beneficial, and they, along with their “Beauty and the Beast” castmates, can’t wait to perform the Disney musical for the community.

And they’ll get the chance soon as “Beauty and the Beast” will take the stage Nov. 10-11 at the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium.

“We’re super excited because we have a great cast,” said Melissa Nelson, who is co-directing the play with New Hampton High School vocal instructor Jill Cantu. “These kids are rising to the occasion, and we want people to see how talented they are and how hard they’ve worked.”

The Throndson boys — Will is a junior and Elliott is a freshman — are proof of how much time goes into a musical.

For more about the New Hampton High School Fall Musical, including a complete cast list, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.