Sign shop lovingly wraps unique trailer

Don't get Sandy Boeding or Elizabeth Holthaus wrong, when they "wrap" a trailer — any vehicle, really — they do so with loving care.

But one of their latest projects completed by Sandy's Sign Shop touched them deeply.

"I've always considered myself pretty patriotic," said Boeding, who has owned her shop for the past 20 years, "but when you do something like this, I think it hits you just a little more. When you realize what this trailer will do ... well, you want it to be perfect."

Boeding and Holthaus — along with their husbands — recently finished wrapping a horse trailer that will be used by the United States Army 3rd Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard, that is assigned to U.S. Army North. Based at Fort Sam Houston, the unit is tasked with conducting memorials and funeral honors in southern Texas.