Sign of the virus times: County offering ‘drive-up’ voting

You’ve heard of absentee balloting and voting by mail, but here’s a new one for you: Drive-up balloting.

And it’s a reality in Chickasaw County these days as early voting for the June 2 primary began on Monday, even though the courthouse will remained closed to the public through at least mid-May.

County Auditor Joan Knoll is again making a pitch to primary voters to cast their ballots via mail, but for those who want to cast absentee ballots “in person,” Knoll and her staff have come up with a curbside plan that began on Monday.

