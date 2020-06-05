Home / News / Sign of the virus times: County offering ‘drive-up’ voting

Sign of the virus times: County offering ‘drive-up’ voting

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Early voting for June 2 primary begins, but auditor continuing her plea to voters to cast ballots by mail
By: 
Bob Fenske

You’ve heard of absentee balloting and voting by mail, but here’s a new one for you: Drive-up balloting.

And it’s a reality in Chickasaw County these days as early voting for the June 2 primary began on Monday, even though the courthouse will remained closed to the public through at least mid-May.

County Auditor Joan Knoll is again making a pitch to primary voters to cast their ballots via mail, but for those who want to cast absentee ballots “in person,” Knoll and her staff have come up with a curbside plan that began on Monday.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

