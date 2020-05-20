Sisters who mask together ...

The handiwork of two New Hampton sisters can be found on the faces of folks both in New Hampton and elsewhere. And we mean like all over the country.

And they’re doing it to remember one of the sisters’ grandsons, who passed away in January 2019.

Since the middle of March, Vonnie Shannon and Pat Weigel — working out of their own homes — have sewn 1,849 masks. And they’re not done yet.

