Home / News / Sisters who mask together ...
New Hampton residents and sisters Vonnie Shannon (left) and Pat Weigel show off a couple of the masks they have sewn since the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis began.

Sisters who mask together ...

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Vonnie Shannon and Pat Weigel close in on 2,000 masks that have gone near and far
By: 
Bob Fenske

The handiwork of two New Hampton sisters can be found on the faces of folks both in New Hampton and elsewhere. And we mean like all over the country.

And they’re doing it to remember one of the sisters’ grandsons, who passed away in January 2019.

Since the middle of March, Vonnie Shannon and Pat Weigel — working out of their own homes — have sewn 1,849 masks. And they’re not done yet.

For more on this story see the May 19 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here