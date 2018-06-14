Sleepless nights begin as WODD celebration nears; 'Music on Main' date corrected

Monday marked “T-minus 10 days” for Tori Ulrichs, which meant only one thing.

“The sleepless nights have started,” the Water Over the Dam Days coordinator said with a laugh. “Seriously, I get nervous every year. It’s a huge weekend for Nashua, and I want it to go well so I worry. I over worry, my boys tell me, but that’s just me.”

The annual celebration will kick off its four day run on Thursday, June 21, and, for the most part, Ulrichs and her family — husband Jeff and sons Caleb and Keegan — will put in countless hours from now until the festival comes to an end on the following Sunday.

Correction: Wrong date

“Music on Main” will be Wednesday, June 20. An incorrect date ran June 14. Vanessa Ellsbury and Chad Elliott and the Redemptions are scheduled to perform from 5 to 9:30 p.m. between the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street in Nashua. Bring seating.

Music on Main is separately organized by Shelby’s Southern Smokehouse and Country Boy Salvage and Flowers with several area sponsors, thanks to whom there is no cover charge.

