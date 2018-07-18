Slowly but surely

As Jay Jurrens walked the construction site last week, the New Hampton superintendent stopped for a moment and took it all in.

“A year from now, we’ll be moved in and getting ready for it to be a school,” he said. “I know some people look at where we’re at now and wonder about that, but once this gets going, it’s really going to get moving fast. ... That’s exciting. It’s close to taking shape.”

And, in some ways, it is going to make for a challenging fall for New Hampton High School, as well as the school’s sports teams and their fans.

— For more on this story, see the July 17 New Hampton Tribune.