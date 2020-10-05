Slowly but surely, we’re opening up

Dr. Kara Speltz loves her family, don’t get her wrong, but she’s probably never looked forward to going to work as much as she did on Monday morning.

“I am beyond thrilled,” said the Boeding, Speltz and Wernimont dentist. “Eight weeks is enough. I think we’re all ready to see our patients and get back some normalcy.”

Speltz and her fellow dentists got the go-ahead from Gov. Kim Reynolds to head back to work as the governor began what she has called the “reopening of Iowa’s economy.” Campgrounds were allowed to open on Friday, elective surgeries can be performed and a number of businesses that were shut down by the Coronoavirus were allowed to open their doors.

