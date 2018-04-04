Snow’s going to delay pool renovations

When New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer awoke and looked out his window on the morning of March 24, he may have mumbled a few choice words under his breath.

Dang it, there’s a pool project to finish.

Just a couple of days before, Kramer and Tara Hackman had attended a meeting with Henkel Construction officials in which they learned the schedule for the New Hampton Municipal Pool renovation might be tight but was doable.

“Let’s just say I wasn’t real happy,” Kramer said. “We were sitting really good, and they were talking about getting back here to work the week after. Well, the snow took care of that. It set us back by at least a week.”

But Kramer said the pool will definitely open on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend although he quickly added a caveat.

While the pool will be open, he’s not sure one of the hallmarks of the renovation project — a new Splash Pad — will be ready to go by May 26.

