Snow’s going to delay pool renovations
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 12:24pm Bob Fenske
Pool will open on time, but Splash Pad may be delayed
Bob Fenske
When New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer awoke and looked out his window on the morning of March 24, he may have mumbled a few choice words under his breath.
Dang it, there’s a pool project to finish.
Just a couple of days before, Kramer and Tara Hackman had attended a meeting with Henkel Construction officials in which they learned the schedule for the New Hampton Municipal Pool renovation might be tight but was doable.
