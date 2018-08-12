Snow ordinance may get one change

After investigating emergency snow removal procedures, New Hampton will add more emergency snow removal signs and extend the time to pay before the fine increases.

A motion to amend the late payment time frame for emergency snow removal parking tickets from two to five days passed New Hampton City Council by a 5-o vote on Monday, but in all likelihood, the changes won’t take place until sometime next year.

That’s because the council must amend the ordinance, and it takes three reading before changes to an ordinance can take effect.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 7 New Hampton Tribune.