Saturday proved to be a good day to jump into the pool as temperatures climbed into the 90s for the first time this year.

So that's what summer feels like

Mon, 06/05/2017
Mother Nature turns on heat for first time this season
By: 
Bob Fenske

Well, hello, summer.

At least that was the thought a lot of us had this past weekend as temperatures reached 90 for the first time on Saturday.

After a relatively cool May — a month in which the mercury broke 80 only twice — summer came storming into Northeast Iowa.
“It’s a great day for the pool,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “Then again, what isn’t a great day for the pool? But seriously, it definitely feels like summer.”
 
Considering that the last 16 days of May only had four days where the high temperature made it into the 70s, the heat was on.
New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

