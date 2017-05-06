So that’s what summer feels like

Well, hello, summer.

At least that was the thought a lot of us had this past weekend as temperatures reached 90 for the first time on Saturday.

After a relatively cool May — a month in which the mercury broke 80 only twice — summer came storming into Northeast Iowa.

“It’s a great day for the pool,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “Then again, what isn’t a great day for the pool? But seriously, it definitely feels like summer.”

Considering that the last 16 days of May only had four days where the high temperature made it into the 70s, the heat was on.

