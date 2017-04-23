Is soccer in the future at NHHS?

Those interested in seeing New Hampton High School add a soccer program will meet next week to discuss the idea and gauge support.“We really need to see if people want to put the work into this to make it a reality,” said Jenny Monteith, whose two elementary school-aged children play in the New Hampton Parks and Recreation program.The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the New Hampton High School Media Center and the soccer subject came up at Monday night’s School Board meeting.Superintendent Jay Jurrens wanted board members to know about the meeting and said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to offering the sport in the future.For the complete story see the 4/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.