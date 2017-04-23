Home / News / Is soccer in the future at NHHS?

Is soccer in the future at NHHS?

Sun, 04/23/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Meeting set for Tuesday to gauge interest
By: 
Bob Fenske

Those interested in seeing New Hampton High School add a soccer program will meet next week to discuss the idea and gauge support.“We really need to see if people want to put the work into this to make it a reality,” said Jenny Monteith, whose two elementary school-aged children play in the New Hampton Parks and Recreation program.The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the New Hampton High School Media Center and the soccer subject came up at Monday night’s School Board meeting.Superintendent Jay Jurrens wanted board members to know about the meeting and said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to offering the sport in the future.For the complete story see the 4/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here