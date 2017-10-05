Home / News / Social media crash report turns out to be just ‘fake news’

Social media crash report turns out to be just ‘fake news’

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Sheriff warns county residents to be on lookout for scams
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann isn’t quite sure if a recent social media post was some kind of sick joke or “phishing,” but he’s reminding area residents to be careful about what links they open on their computers.A Facebook post last week reported a “fiery two-car crash in Chickasaw County” that supposedly left four people dead.It was, to steal an oft-heard phrase these days, fake news.“My advice is make sure it’s a trustworthy website that you’re opening,” he said, “and if you’re on social media, if you have any doubts, don’t just open the link. Go to our Facebook page or the radio station’s or the [newspaper’s] page to make sure it’s really from us or them.”For the complete story see the 5/9/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here