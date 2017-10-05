Social media crash report turns out to be just ‘fake news’

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann isn’t quite sure if a recent social media post was some kind of sick joke or “phishing,” but he’s reminding area residents to be careful about what links they open on their computers.A Facebook post last week reported a “fiery two-car crash in Chickasaw County” that supposedly left four people dead.It was, to steal an oft-heard phrase these days, fake news.“My advice is make sure it’s a trustworthy website that you’re opening,” he said, “and if you’re on social media, if you have any doubts, don’t just open the link. Go to our Facebook page or the radio station’s or the [newspaper’s] page to make sure it’s really from us or them.”For the complete story see the 5/9/2017 New Hampton Tribune.