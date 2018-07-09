A soggy Big Four Fair

When Nancy Hillesheim says she has never experienced a Big Four Fair quite like this one, that’s saying something; after all, she’s been the Fair Board secretary since 1980.

“We’ve had a storm or two, but this was absolutely crazy,” Hillesheim said after the fair ended its five-day run on Monday. “It was just too much rain. We made the best of it, but, holy smokes, Mother Nature owes us next year because she was pretty nasty to us this week.”

How bad was it? Well, consider this: The fair had three evening grandstands scheduled, and only one — a tractor pull on Friday night — went off as planned.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 6 Nashua Reporter.