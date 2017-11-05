Home / News / Soldier surprises his family

Soldier surprises his family

Thu, 05/11/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Fandel, siblings have emotional reunion at Little Brown Church
By: 
Shelly Weiss

 When a soldier returns to the states after being deployed, it’s a joyous occasion.And it’s not only the soldier who feels a sense of jubilation but it’s also the family of the soldier, particularly the soldier’s mom.Last week, Sgt. Todd Fandel returned home to Nashua. His mom, Annie Krull, to put it simply, was beside herself.“I’ve waited a year for him to come home,” she said. “I’ve prayed daily, many times a day, for his safe return.”Todd was a 2011 graduate from Nashua-Plainfield. He joined the Army Reserves in 2012, although he concedes his mother wasn’t sold on the idea.“She really didn’t want me to enlist,” he said. “She got pretty mad.”His mom said she was worried.For the complete story see the 5/11/2017 Nashua Reporter.

