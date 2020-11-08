Some big shoes to fill

When Ed Conway made his daily trek to New Hampton Cemetery, he saw more than gravestones.

Instead, he was a witness to stories.

“That’s a good way to put it, every stone has a story,” he said, “and that’s why I think I always loved going out there and why I thought it was so important to make sure we took care of it as best we could. The people there were dads, moms, grandpas, grandmas, son, daughters … you know, they all have a story.”

And for a dozen years, Conway had a reverence for the plot of land on New Hampton’s west side that serves as the final resting place for so many New Hampton residents. It’s also why Conway is a little bittersweet about the next chapter of his life, one that won’t include serving on the New Hampton Cemetery Board.

Late last week, he and his wife, Ann, packed up their belongings and made the move north to Danbury, Wisconsin. But before the chapter that spanned 56 years ended, he took one last look at what he believes is hallowed ground and filled in his replacement, Jane Kraft.