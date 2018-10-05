Home / News / Something to be ‘Stroud’ of

Something to be ‘Stroud’ of

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Photos by Mira Schmitt-Cash

Trumpets in the Nashua-Plainfield High School Concert Band (above) perform the first movement from “In the Forest of the King” at “A Spring Concert” on May 1 in Nashua.
The High School Concert Band will perform an encore of its repertoire for the Class 1A Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference Honors Concert, to be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the downtown Des Moines Marriott Hotel Ballroom. Admission is free to the public.
“It’s sort of like winning a state title in music,” band director Scott Stroud said.
Later, the Band Boosters presented Stroud with a special cymbal (second photo) printed with “Iowa Bandmasters Association Class 1A Band 2018” and signed by students.
— For more CONCERT PHOTOS, see page 4 of the May 10 Nashua Reporter.

