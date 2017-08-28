Something to celebrate

The weather made some threats, but in the end, the weather cooperated.

Some gray clouds and about two minutes of drizzle wasn’t nearly enough to keep the cerebration on the ground at New Hampton Municipal Airport on Saturday.

“This is the best year we’ve had for attendance,” said Dan Scott of The Airport Foundation. “I am just elated. This just shows how great the community support is here.”

The Fourth Annual Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast event was held to raise funds for the foundation and to celebrate the renovation of the runway and the re-dedication of the airport.

The packed day of activities included the breakfast, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a flea market, airplane rides and airplane “thrill rides,” free hot dogs and chips for lunch, (provided by Riley’s), an auction of commemorative silver New Hampton Airport Coins (designed by Katie Scott), a cash drawing, the unveiling of a donor tribute garden, and the much-anticipated air show, put on by Jon Walter of Walter Aviation, Inc. and Jim Rohlf of the Trojan Horsemen aviation team.

For more of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of the New Hampton Tribune

