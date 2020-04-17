Home / News / Sometimes you just need a real book

Sometimes you just need a real book

Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton Public Library staff still closed but will prepare ‘orders’ for its patrons
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Public Library Director Carrie Becker laughed when asked about the favorite phone call she’s taken since her facility “re-opened,” Coronavirus style.

“One of the calls we took went something like this, ‘Just pick me out some large-print mysteries, I’m desperate,’” Becker said. “It’s nice to know that people missed us.”

The library closed last month because of concerns about COVID-19, but last week, Becker made the decision to re-open the library on a curbside delivery basis only. Twice a week — Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — the library will bag books and set them outside for those who call in or email the facility.

