Sometimes you just need a real book

New Hampton Public Library Director Carrie Becker laughed when asked about the favorite phone call she’s taken since her facility “re-opened,” Coronavirus style.

“One of the calls we took went something like this, ‘Just pick me out some large-print mysteries, I’m desperate,’” Becker said. “It’s nice to know that people missed us.”

The library closed last month because of concerns about COVID-19, but last week, Becker made the decision to re-open the library on a curbside delivery basis only. Twice a week — Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — the library will bag books and set them outside for those who call in or email the facility.

