Home / News / Sons of American Legion hold fundraiser

Sons of American Legion hold fundraiser

Sun, 04/09/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron #279 sponsored a Stars and Stripes Spectacular this past Saturday at the Starlite Ballroom.A swiss steak dinner was served with a live auction that followed. The group received 116 donations to be raffled off at the live auction on Saturday night.Proceeds from this event will go towards funding the Honor Flight for Chickasaw County Veterans and other veteran projects.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here