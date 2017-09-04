Sons of American Legion hold fundraiser
Sun, 04/09/2017
Brittany Stange
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron #279 sponsored a Stars and Stripes Spectacular this past Saturday at the Starlite Ballroom.A swiss steak dinner was served with a live auction that followed. The group received 116 donations to be raffled off at the live auction on Saturday night.Proceeds from this event will go towards funding the Honor Flight for Chickasaw County Veterans and other veteran projects.