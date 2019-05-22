Sparboe sells New Hampton plant to New Jersey company
Sparboe Companies last week announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its New Hampton plant to Deb El Food Products, a New Jersey-based manufacturer that has plants in Elizabeth, New Jersey; Thompsonville, New York; and Sherburne, New York.
In a press release, Deb El Food Products President and CEO Elliot Bibber said he was excited to welcome the New Hampton plant to a company that he described as “our family’s fourth generation transformational journey in egg products.”
He said the opportunity to purchase the plant — a price was not disclosed — will help his company continue to grow.
“It will position us," Bibber said, "to significantly accelerate our progress in achieving our vision of being a world-class and trusted supplier of high-quality egg products, comprised of experienced team members passionately committed to customer service, quality-assured products, safety and great value. We are pleased to welcome Sparboe Foods’ talented employees to our Deb El team."
— For more on this story, see the May 21 Tribune