Speaker’s message: Connecting does matter

Joe Beckman learned a valuable lesson long ago from “Blue Hair Girl.”

She taught him the value of connections, no matter how big or how small, and he shared that story with New Hampton teachers, students and parents during two days of high-energy meetings and assemblies.

The nationally known motivational speaker came to New Hampton thanks to the efforts of Everybody Hurts, a non-profit group created to raise mental health awareness and the need for suicide prevention.

“It’s my passion,” he said. “We all have a part —big, small, in between — in helping people feel better about themselves.”

And so as he met with New Hampton High School students on Wednesday afternoon, he shared the story of Blue Hair Girl, who had “checked out” long before Beckman took the stage at her Wisconsin school years ago.

“Honestly, there were a lot of people who checked out that day,” he said, “and I’m struggling through this presentation wondering if anyone’s getting anything out of it. Forty-five minutes lasted an eternity.”

Finally, he was done. Few students talked with him afterward, and he headed to his van to load his equipment for the 4 1/2-hour drive back to the Twin Cities. He saw Blue Hair Girl and her friends walking to a car and he had a choice — at least try to make a connection or hit the road? — to make.

