Speaker: Farm practices can cut risk of spreading ‘swine fever’

Producers heard more about the veterinary basics of African swine fever, supply chain options to cut the risk, and where they fit into the state response at the Iowa Pork Regional Conference in Nashua on Friday.

This highly contagious virus has swept through China’s hog herd and parts of Europe. The United States, Canada and Mexico are working to prevent its arrival.

The virus poses no human health risk.

“It would not transmit to you if you ate ASF-infected pork,” said Dr. Chris Rademacher, swine veterinarian with Iowa State University Extension, who presented on preparedness for an outbreak.

There are currently no vaccines or treatments for ASF, however.

The concern is for the impact it will have on markets, said Dr. Andrew Hennenfent, animal emergency management coordinator with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, who spoke on the government role in responding to foreign animal disease.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 28 Nashua Reporter.