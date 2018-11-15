Home / News / Special Council meeting held to discuss insurance

Special Council meeting held to discuss insurance

Thu, 11/15/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

A Special City Council meeting was held on Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing issue regarding the city health insurance renewal after the city received notice rates would go up 25 percent.
Earlier this month it was announced health insurance rates would rise if the council would renew with the same company for city staff benefits.
The council decided instead to seek competitive quotes.
Thursday evening the Council considered four options from various companies and selected “option four” for the full-time employees, which, as in the past, will allow the use of Mayo Clinics and Hospitals in Rochester.
