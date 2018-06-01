Special election in Nashua Jan. 23

Voters will have the choice between four candidates when they head to the polls later this month to fill two City Council vacancies.

Rolland Cagley, Angelina Dietz, Harold Kelleher III and Terry McGinnis all filed candidate papers by last Friday’s deadline and will appear on the ballot for the Jan. 23 special election.

Three of the four candidates — Cagley, Kelleher and McGinnis — were all on the ballot for the November election while Dietz did not run for re-election as the city’s mayor.

The special election was called after former City Council members Kyle Lane and Brenda Roberts resigned their seats this past fall. Lane gave up his seat in October while Roberts did the same a month later.

The City Council originally appointed Kristen Nosbisch, who finished third in an eight-person race to fill two seats in the November election, to fill Lane’s vacancy, but residents petitioned the city to call for a special election.

Early voting for the special election will begin as soon as ballots are delivered to the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office, and Auditor Joan Knoll said Tuesday she expects absentee ballots to be available by the end of this week. She did suggest that those who want to cast early ballots this week call her office at 641-394-2100 to make sure early voting has started.

Polls on Jan. 23 will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center.

Knoll reminded voters that because of Iowa’s new voting law, those who cast ballots should bring a proper form of identification to the polls.

Pre-registered voters who are unable to show an approved ID may sign an oath of identification for an election held in 2018.