Spectacular night in Lawler

Sun, 04/14/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Sons of American Legion raise thousands of dollars for Retrieving Freedom, veteran projects
By: 
Bob Fenske

Overheard in the “food line” at Saturday’s [April 6] Stars and Stripes Spectacular was this gem: “Oh my gosh, just looking at those dogs, that’s probably adding a $100 to my bids.”
Evidently, that guy wasn’t the only one who thought that way at the annual event put on by the Lawler squadron of the Sons of the American Legion.
“We surpassed our expectations by quite a lot,” said squadron member Don Blazek about the event that this year raised thousands of dollars for Retrieving Freedom and veterans projects. “It was one dandy night, and I think it helps when people can see what they’re supporting.”
