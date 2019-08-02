Speech skills will take two to Washington
Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
NHMS students show off talents during unique oratory competition
Bob Fenske
Lili Chatman wanted no part of Oratory Presentation Night.
“Oh my gosh, to stand up in front of a bunch of people I don’t know and give a speech,” the New Hampton Middle School eighth-grader said. “That was kind of terrifying. No, that wasn’t kind of, it was just terrifying.”
But then her friends interceded.
“You have to give that speech. It’s so good.”
