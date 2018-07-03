Speech Stars!

The speech team members had just answered the question “why speech?”

Their answers ranged from the enjoyment to getting out of their comfort zones to picking up a lifelong skill to the friends they have made, and then New Hampton speech coach Jason Speltz walked by and said, “I’m going to get the pizza.”

As Speltz went out the door, Savannah Anderson looked up in mock seriousness and said, “Seriously, that’s why we do this …”

Her teammates laughed, and Will Throndson finished the thought.

“Yeah, it’s basically for the pizza.”

Yet, all joking aside, New Hampton has one heck of a speech team, and on Saturday, a dozen students — Anderson, Throndson and his younger brother Elliot, Grace Denner, Sydney Lau, Hannah Schwickerath, Faith Erdman, Isabel Pool, Quenten Putney, Celena Quirk, Jeffrey Reicks and Cody Deere — will take their 15 entries to Starmont High School to compete at the state individual speech contest.

Something works here, and it’s more than pizza.

