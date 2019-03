Two out of three isn’t bad, not bad at all.

After a week of waiting to hear the news, Nashua-Plainfield seniors Tanner Striegel and Drew Moine learned this past Saturday that they had been nominated for the All-State Speech Festival that will be held this coming Monday at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

The news could not have been better for the two seniors who have been standouts for four years in speech.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Nashua-Plainfield speech coach Katherine Bailey said. “You could see all of their hard work when they performed.”

— For more on this story, see the March 21 Nashua Reporter.