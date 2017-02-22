Speech students gear up for district

The New Hampton High School speech students have entered crunch week as they prepare for the individual district speech contest that will be held Saturday at Nashua-Plainfield High School.Coach Jason Speltz said the students will leave New Hampton about 8 a.m., have a long time of competing from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then return home – hopefully with Division I ratings.This year there are 19 kids performing in 22 events during individual speech competition on Saturday.At districts there will be 22 different area schools that will compete – but no pressure right?One complication of individual speech is that large group speech and individual speech intersect so students are having to practice for each.“We began really working on individuals in early January,” said Speltz, “which was right in the middle of large group.”Some of the speech students attended and performed at large group state that was just help recently.For the complete story see the 2/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.