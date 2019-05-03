Home / News / Speech team has itself a day at district contest

Speech team has itself a day at district contest

Tue, 03/05/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Jason Speltz never wants to go through a February quite like this past one; then again, maybe the New Hampton individual speech coach might want to reconsider that thought.
After all, New Hampton had one whale of a day at the district speech contest that was held last Wednesday in Riceville as it took 19 entries to the contest and 17 came home with Division I ratings to earn trips to the state speech contest that will be held at Waldorf College in Forest City this Saturday.
For those keeping score at home, that’s a phenomenal .895 batting average. That, folks, is hitting it way, way out of the park.
