Speech whizzes

Will Throndson wanted to “go back” so Monday was a day of trepidation for the New Hampton High School junior.

His classmate, Isabel Pool, wasn’t worried at all, for she just didn’t feel like she had “nailed it” at the individual state speech contest two days before.

Yet, when the waiting had ended, Throndson’s wish had become a reality and Pool had received one of life’s nice surprises as both New Hampton students were selected to perform at the All-State Speech Festival that will be held on March 26 on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

“Once you go there, I mean it’s natural that you want to go back,” said Throndson, who also made the festival a year ago, “so yeah, I was nervous. I mean I felt like I had a good shot, but it’s speech. You never really know — even with the ratings — until you know, you know?”

Pool’s reaction?

“I really didn’t think I had my best day Saturday,” she said, “so I didn’t really think it was all that much of a possibility. When I found out, it was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty cool.’ I’m still trying to believe it.”

And her friend and teammate says she’s in for a treat.

He’s been to All-State, and he’ll tell you that there’s nothing quite like it.

“It’s really a celebration, and man, there are so many good people there,” he said. “If you think state was good, wait until you see All-State. It really is that good.”

New Hampton speech coach Jason Speltz said he’s excited for both of his students.

“They’re both really talented and what they’re taking to Cedar Falls is two really powerful pieces,” he said. “I’m a coach so I’m always hoping to take more — and I think we had some more All-State Festival kids — but Will and Isabel are very deserving.”

