Spring is in air at Vendor Show

Vendors were selling spring, Easter, books and many other items while at the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center on Saturday morning. The Spring Vendor Show showcased 15 vendors this year with two food booths raising money for great causes.Many came out for shopping with the local vendors like The LuLa Roe with Charity Fecht, Pampered Chef, Tupperware and Signature Homestyles. Bailey Horn Creations is a new vendor who came out for the event featuring their wooden creations.Chelsi Bailey was selling homemade cinnamon rolls to raise money for children in Africa to have clean drinking water. This is a fundraiser she has been doing on her own for the last five years.Another fundraiser which was going on during the event was the St. Johns United Church of Christ youth group. They were serving tacos and desserts for lunch to raise money for an upcoming trip to St. Paul to do some important mission work this summer.Many vendors enjoyed talking to the people who came out to shop or just see new items. People had many choices from handmade Easter Eggs to Rainbow air purifiers. It was a great way for everyone to start their spring decorating or get a delicious treat to take home.If anyone missed this vendor show there will be another one in the fall to help decorate for Halloween and Christmas.