Spring didn't get the memo

It took until spring, but all of a sudden, the winter of 2017-18 doesn’t appear all that lame anymore as the Nashua area was hit with the biggest snowstorm of the season this past weekend.

“It’s been a crazy storm,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Stangeland. “You guys got dumped on, but you don’t have to go very far to see bare ground.”

He wasn’t kidding as Saturday’s storm dropped 14 inches of snow on Nashua, yet Decorah, which is just 55 miles northeast of Nashua, didn’t get a flake, or at least one that stuck to the ground.

