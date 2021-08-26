Spring run leads to scholarship program

The scores of runners and walkers who took part in the inaugural Their Fight Is Our Fight 5K this past spring helped create a new scholarship opportunity for area students.

Everybody Hurts, a non-profit organization that was founded to help heighten mental health awareness and suicide prevention, announced this summer that it will begin awarding scholarships this year and that students interested can apply for the scholarships from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.

The initial scholarship winners will be announced in January 2022 and awards will range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $1,000.

“We’re so excited that we can do this,” said Dawn Heying, who helped organize the run that was held on April 30, which would have been her daughter Brittney’s 24th birthday. “We want to help young people get into the mental health field, and we think this is a great way to support their education.”

Brittney Heying died from suicide on July 24, 2020, and her mother said she hopes the scholarship will help not only the award recipients but all those who have been touched by suicide.

The Everybody Hurts scholarships are designed for those entering a mental health field like counseling, psychology, sociology, mental health education, human services or the medical profession.

