S&T celebrates 30 years with big party

Fri, 05/04/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Local businesses are always having a hard time keeping their doors open in a small town, but this past weekend, one Nashua business celebrated being the “exception.”
The Sudol family had a chance to show its customers its appreciation and thank them for the years of business with an evening of fun, meal and door prizes.
And, if the turnout — about 650 people turned out — on Saturday means anything, S&T Collision and Towing isn’t going to be slowing down anytime soon.
— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.

