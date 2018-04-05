S&T celebrates 30 years with big party

Local businesses are always having a hard time keeping their doors open in a small town, but this past weekend, one Nashua business celebrated being the “exception.”

The Sudol family had a chance to show its customers its appreciation and thank them for the years of business with an evening of fun, meal and door prizes.

And, if the turnout — about 650 people turned out — on Saturday means anything, S&T Collision and Towing isn’t going to be slowing down anytime soon.

— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.