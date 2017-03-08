St. Croix Hospice leaves city, relocates to Charles City

The expansion of St. Croix Hospice will bring the organization's licensed services to Worth, Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties, and relocate the regional office from New Hampton to Charles City.

The hospice is hoping to grow its service outreach with the move to these counties, said Director of Patient Services Amy Fisher, RN.

The organization will continue to serve Floyd, Mitchell, Butler and Black Hawk counties and all the Iowa counties east of there.

Services include nursing, hospice aid, social workers and a chaplain, music and message therapy and volunteers who spend time with hospice patients.

