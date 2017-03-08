Home / News / St. Croix Hospice leaves city, relocates to Charles City

St. Croix Hospice leaves city, relocates to Charles City

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 7:00am Dorothy
By: 
Kate Hayden

    The expansion of St. Croix Hospice will bring the organization's licensed services to Worth, Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties, and relocate the regional office from New Hampton to Charles City.
    The hospice is hoping to grow its service outreach with the move to these counties, said Director of Patient Services Amy Fisher, RN.
    The organization will continue to serve Floyd, Mitchell, Butler and Black Hawk counties and all the Iowa counties east of there.
    Services include nursing, hospice aid, social workers and a chaplain, music and message therapy and volunteers who spend time with hospice patients.

    For the full story, please see the Aug. 1 Tribune.
 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here