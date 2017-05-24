Home / News / St. Joe’s D.A.P. group put on mock trial

St. Joe’s D.A.P. group put on mock trial

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The trial of Curly Pig vs the Big Bad Wolf took place Tuesday by the St. Joseph Community School with District Court Judge Richard Stochl presiding over the case.
This exercise at the Chickasaw County Courthouse was part of the Drug Awareness Program (D.A.P.)
The students learned about the various court positions and took roles as the plaintiff, defense, witness, jury and more.

For the complete story see teh 5/23/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

