St. Joe’s gets creative to stay in touch with students

On Monday, March 23, St. Joesph Community School’s staff could be seen parading around New Hampton in their cars, honking their horns to alert their students they were about to drive by so they could wave at them.

“We saw that another school did this and posted it to Facebook,” St. Joseph principal Christina Carlton said. “We all miss the kids and families so much that we thought we should make this happen. We had a lot of students waiting for us, and it was very uplifting to see them!”

This parade is just one of many creative ways St. Joseph’s is trying to stay connected with students during the suspension of school due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.