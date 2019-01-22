St. Joe’s students find inspiration in school hallways

Susie Klunder wanted to not only brighten the hallways of St. Joseph Community School but she wanted them to provide some inspiration.

So the grades 5-6 teacher did what at some schools might be a bit unthinkable — she let her students loose with cans of paint.

And the result are Bible verses and messages painted around the school.

“The idea hit me one day just walking up the steps to my classroom,” Klunder said, “and there’s this blank wall there and I thought, it would be nice to see something there, something that might inspire not only our kids but us teachers, as well.”

