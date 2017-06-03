St. Joe’s students get moving

St. Joseph Community School district received a donation from the Bill Weigel Memorial to be used towards exercise equipment in the classroom.Bill and Marlene Weigel have always been very active and frequently went for walks together. When giving the grant, the family liked having the memorial grant connect to something their parents enjoyed.The school was able to purchase desk peddlers for some of the classrooms which allow students to peddler with their legs while working at their desks.St. Joe’s also purchased stationary exercise bicycles for the library creating a “Read and Ride” station for the students to use during their library time.For the complete story see the 3/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.