Ask Kim Hopp about what makes St. Joseph Community School special, and the resource teacher at New Hampton’s PreK-8 Catholic school will throw out a quote from Mary Poppins.

“In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun.”

And St. Joe’s will have plenty fun next week as it celebrates Catholic Schools Week with a variety of activities and events.

The week kicks off Saturday with a 4 p.m. Mass at Holy Family Parish in which Connie Njus will be awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award and will be followed by a family roller skating party at the Crystal Ball Roller Rink that runs from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

On Monday, students will travel to Charles City to watch the movie “The Star,” Tuesday family bingo will be played from 6 to 7 p.m., the annual bubble gum contest will be held Wednesday, students will get a chance to show off their bowling skills on Thursday and the week wraps up with a Mass led by Archbishop Michael Jackels at 10 a.m. on Friday.

And while Catholic Schools Week is marked every year, St. Joe’s has plenty to celebrate in 2018.

It’s enrollment remains strong with almost 170 students, and teachers and staff members say they believe one reason St. Joe’s remains strong is its family-like atmosphere.

“I love being able to share my faith with the students,” Hopp said. “The kids at St. Joseph’s are like my second family. I truly enjoy coming to work every day and being surrounded by people I love.”

And Hopp isn’t alone when it comes to that sentiment.

Take Kim Rentschler, for example.

As the school secretary, she is the first person most visitors meet when they come to the school, and her three children — Jenna, Tanner and Tyler — all attended the school.

“We sent our children here because we loved the family atmosphere here at St Joseph Community School,” she said. “I love working here for the very same reason.”

