St. Joe's holds Turkey Day Hoops

Anxious kids in the stands stomped and clapped out an impressive cadence on Wednesday afternoon as the 2017 Thanksgiving Purple and Gold Basketball Game, traditionally held at the St. Joseph school gymnasium in New Hampton on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, provided thrills and enjoyment for all.

Students divided up into purple and gold teams, then again divided up by boys and girls, and finally divided up by grade level, as there was a running score kept throughout.

Grades 1 and 2 took to the floor for four minutes, first the girls, then the boys. The officials, also St. Joe’s students, didn’t call things too closely. Announcers, scorekeepers and videographers and photographers were also students, and the games all went off smoothly.

Grades 3 and 4 ruled the court for five minute games, followed by grades 5 and 6 for six minutes, then 7 and 8 for seven minutes. Each team had five starters and an alternate, with liberal substitution.

Much to the delight of the fans, the score teetered back and forth, as neither team allowed the other to take control. All the contests featured some tough inside play on the blocks, some sweet shooting from 3-point land, and a whole lot of fast-break, transition basketball. The final was 22-20, but it wasn’t certain which team had the 22 and which team had the 20. The score didn’t matter all that much, all the students were winners.

Father Brian Dellaert, who watched the contest with interest, was pleased with the results.

“I was glad they didn’t call nearly as many fouls this year,” he said. “They let them play.”

